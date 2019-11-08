Photo: The delicate details of a double-crested cormorant

Our photo of the day comes from Brigham City, Utah.

So you see a double-crested cormorant in the distance and think, what a pretty bird. But when lucky enough to see the details – like in this photo by Gary Ellwein taken at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, Utah – the particulars emerge. And what beautiful details they are! That flash of marigold, the turquoise eyes, and the delicate curve of the bill – who knew?

