Photo: The delicacy of cosmos
cosmos
credit: Jenn Faber / Flickr

Our photo of the day is a small floral wonder.

With the floral clamor that can come with a meadow or garden, sometimes it is easy to miss the little moments happening within, like this one photographed by Jenn Faber. I mean, when was the last time you really studied a cosmos bloom, with its beautiful color and those delicate zig-zag petals? Isn't it pretty?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
October 10, 2019

