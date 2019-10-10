Photo: The delicacy of cosmos

Our photo of the day is a small floral wonder.

With the floral clamor that can come with a meadow or garden, sometimes it is easy to miss the little moments happening within, like this one photographed by Jenn Faber. I mean, when was the last time you really studied a cosmos bloom, with its beautiful color and those delicate zig-zag petals? Isn't it pretty?

