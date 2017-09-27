Photo: Deer caught in the sunlight

Deer

credit: Tony LePrieur/flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
September 27, 2017

Anyone who has ever had to rely on natural light in their photography knows what a fickle thing it can be ... but photographer Tony LePrieur wrangled it perfectly to spotlight this sweet whitetail deer in Canada's Carburn Park in Calgary. Beautiful!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

