Photo: Dear deer is just hours old

Our photo of the day comes from Emigrant Lake, Oregon.

What a treat it must have been to see this sweet wee fawn and its mother. Photographer Mark Heatherington writes that the tiny black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) was only hours old. He explains:

"I encountered this mother and fawn in a field near Emigrant Lake. The fawn was still getting used to walking, and the mother kept nudging it along to move into deeper cover. It can't be seen from this angle, but the part of the umbilical cord was still visible."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

