Photo: Dazzling tiny beetle has the cutest face in the rainforest (+ video)

Our photo of the day stars a beetle that is as gorgeous as it is adorable.

Behold the teeny-tiny golden target tortoise beetle, a dazzling metallic creature that calls the Amazon rainforest its home. From above, this brilliant beetle shimmers in elegant gold, but a glance at its face reveals something different: The cutest expressions ever.

Photographer Andreas Kay writes of Charidotis venusta.

"Tortoise beetles owe their name to the carapace under which they can find shelter like a tortoise, with the difference that their carapace can open for flight. This species with a golden ring that looks like a target is from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador."

And just to prove my point, here is a video Andreas shot as well. The world is an amazing place.

