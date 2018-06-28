Photo: Dazzling blue bee visits the firebush

Florida's beautiful Frenchman's Forest Natural Area sets the stage for our photo of the day.

Photographer Bob Peterson writes:

This little blue native halictid bee is a frequent visitor to Firebush (Hamelia patens). They are tiny enough to crawl headfirst down the floral tube to reach nectar. Some disappear completely into the flower and remain there for over a minute. Much larger non-native green orchid bees compete with the little halictids by using their very long proboscis to reach the nectar from the front doorstep.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.