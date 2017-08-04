Photo: Day-glo nudibranch shows off its gills

Thank you to John Turnbull for this incredible shot, and an illuminating description:

"Nudibranch means 'naked gills' - and you can really see them in this shot of a short-tail ceratosoma from Bare Island. This is where oxygen is absorbed and CO2 is discarded from the animal. You can also see the short tail (dark orange with yellow spots) at the back, after which the species is named. This contains toxins collected from the animal's food, and is a sacrificial organ in case a predator comes along."

Bravo, little nudibranch!

