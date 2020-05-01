Photo: Dawn shares her colors with the reservoir

Our photo of the day comes from Cornwall, England.

Photographer Andrew Hocking calls this shot "A peaceful Stithians Reservoir at Dawn," and we envy him for having been there! Andrew reveals the secrets behind the image, writing: "Shot with a 30 second exposure to flatten the already calm water. The last time I was at this spot, it was after the long dry summer of 2018 - and the water was about 30 metres away! I did my best to line up the jetty to point towards the tree on the horizon as a focal point, while keeping the aspect ratio as wide as possible."

