Photo: Dawn on the Firehole River

Our atmospheric photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

While "Firehole River" may sound somewhat hellish, it actually looks like pure heaven! And it's in Yosemite, so it's obviously far from evil. Thank you to photographer Rollie Rodriguez for setting the alarm clock early and braving the misty dawn for this beautiful shot.

