Photo: Darner dragonfly clasps a bristled branch

For today's photo we visit the wilderness wonderland of of the famed Gottlieb Native Garden In Los Angeles, as seen through the lens of Scott Logan. Logan's macro photographs of the famed garden show how biodiversity can thrive in an urban oasis. With more than 100 hand-selected plant species and hundreds of animal species, the backyard is a National Wildlife Federation-certified Backyard Wildlife Habitat and a Xerces Society-designated Pollinator Habitat!

Read more about the garden and see more of Logan's super shots here: Detailed photos reveal the magical wilderness of a native garden in LA.

