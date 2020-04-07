Photo: Dark-eyed junco is the picture of spring

Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

Mark Heatherington took this photo of a dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis) in the Cascade Mountains, and we can't think of a better image to remind us that spring is here ... and will continue to beautifully assert herself in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

