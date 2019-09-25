Photo: Dark-eyed junco and its pretty bits of blush

Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

There is something about this lovely dark-eyed junco that is just right. Photographed by Mark Heatherington, this member of the sparrow family is so sweet and elegant, with its dark head and eyes, accented with those tinges of blushing pink. What a beauty!

