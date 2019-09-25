Reader's Photos
Photo: Dark-eyed junco and its pretty bits of blush
Sustainability with sass
dark-eyed junco
credit: Mark Heatherington / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

There is something about this lovely dark-eyed junco that is just right. Photographed by Mark Heatherington, this member of the sparrow family is so sweet and elegant, with its dark head and eyes, accented with those tinges of blushing pink. What a beauty!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
September 25, 2019

