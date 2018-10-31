Photo: Daddy longlegs sports a spooky disguise

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Oh, Mother Nature, you tricky tricky girl. Here we have what photographer Andreas Kay calls a "Jason mask harvestman" (Simambea sp.), otherwise known as a daddy longlegs with the wickedly cool defense mechanism of a false face. If I were a bird looking to eat an arachnid, I'd hightail it out of there upon seeing these features staring back at me...

