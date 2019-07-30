Photo: Cygnet photobombs a tender moment

Our photo of the day comes with a sense of humor.

I love this photo! What looks like a perfectly tender moment between mama swan and cygnet is interrupted by curious cygnet number two vying for attention. As photographer David Genney writes, "Hey, I'm over here!" That little swan face is just too cute.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

