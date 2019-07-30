Reader's Photos
Photo: Cygnet photobombs a tender moment
Sustainability made simple
Advertisement

Photo: Cygnet photobombs a tender moment
1 of 1515
Swan and cygnets
credit: David Genney / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes with a sense of humor.

I love this photo! What looks like a perfectly tender moment between mama swan and cygnet is interrupted by curious cygnet number two vying for attention. As photographer David Genney writes, "Hey, I'm over here!" That little swan face is just too cute.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1515
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
July 30, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved