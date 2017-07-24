Photo: Cutest mountain goat babies ever, we kid you not

Admittedly, sometimes the TreeHugger photo of the day is pretty cute. Today's photo nudges "pretty cute" to "shockingly adorable," I mean, look at these mountain goat kids! The fluff, the big eyes, the getting-a-sense-of-the-terrain; and for goodness sakes, the smaller one is smiling. This duo is sure to elicit at least an inner "awwww" in even the most cold-hearted of humans. This ode to cuteness was photographed by Don Quintana in Mount Evans, Colorado. Don writes:

So, what inspires a 2500-mile round trip 9-day adventure to the highest road in the continental United States? Baby Mountain goats, that’s what! That and it’s what I wanted to do for my 50th birthday. What better way to celebrate than having this old goat photographing young baby goats? These little baby mountain goats were as curious as could be. At one point, I was lying on the tundra creating an image of one of the adults when I felt a tug on my shoe. When I looked up, one of three little babies was gnawing on my hiking boot! They took a couple of steps back when I looked up, but began to gnaw again once they realized I wasn’t a threat. Shortly thereafter the mother goat called them away and they followed leaving only a few little scrapes on my shoe. It was one of those moments I won’t soon forget...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

