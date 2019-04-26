Photo: Cutest duckling tests the water

Our photo of the day comes from Quebec, Canada.

Alright, I'm done ... it just does not get cuter than this! This super adorable photo was taken by Christina Anne M, but as sweet as it is, it also serves as a reminder that it's not all fun and games when it comes to Mother Nature. As Christina writes, "After the floods washed away all the Ducks eggs in May, it's nice to finally see cute, little Ducklings..."

