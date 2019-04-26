Reader's Photos
Photo: Cutest duckling tests the water
Finding a greener future
Duckling
credit: Christina Anne M / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Quebec, Canada.

Alright, I'm done ... it just does not get cuter than this! This super adorable photo was taken by Christina Anne M, but as sweet as it is, it also serves as a reminder that it's not all fun and games when it comes to Mother Nature. As Christina writes, "After the floods washed away all the Ducks eggs in May, it's nice to finally see cute, little Ducklings..."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
April 26, 2019

