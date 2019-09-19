Photo: Cute treehopper is a master of camouflage

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Survival is tough when you are a tiny package of protein – but treehoppers, like the one here photographed by Andreas Kay, have a plan: Look like a leaf and hide in plain sight. This species goes as far as having brown-tipped edges to mimic wiltling; a little something extra to add to the authenticy. What a marvel!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.