Photo: Cute roadrunner sprints out of a cartoon

Our photo of the day comes from Whale Rock Reservoir in California.

For anyone familiar with Wile E. Coyote and his nemesis Road Runner, it may be challenging to see this profile and not hear the iconic "beep, beep." So it's nice to have some background that is not courtesy of Merrie Melodies ... which photographer Sam McMillan provides with his photo. Sam writes of this greater roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus) hunting for a meal, "We watched this Roadrunner catch 2 lizards and a praying mantis at Whale Rock Reservoir." Not a coyote in sight! And no beeps, to boot.

