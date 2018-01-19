Photo: Cute little beetle considers a leaf

Our photo of the day is a lesson in biodiversity.

What kind of beetle is this? Photographer Andreas Kay didn't include the species, aside from the description that it is cute and little, of which we agree!

We feature a lot of photographs taken by Kay; they offer such a unique view of the world we live in, and the Amazon rainforest in particular. Kay is a scientist who studied in Germany and Switzerland, before moving to Ecuador, where he has been documenting the diversity of life ever since. Hoping to "raise more awareness for these threatened treasures," he has shared more than 20.000 photos on his incredible Instagram page, Ecuador Megadiverso. And in turn, we are delighted to be able to share them with you.

