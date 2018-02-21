Reader's Photos
Photo: Cute fish escapes from cartoon
credit: John Turnbull/flickr

Seriously, this Eastern smooth boxfish looks as if it's on the lam from an animated film.

Is it any wonder that so many animators are inspired by creatures from the sea? One look at this Eastern smooth boxfish (Anoplocapros inermis) and it's so easy to see why – the shape, color and pattern alone are fanciful enough, but add in that perfectly human moue and muse status is certain.

Thanks to John Turnbull for this photo from Bare Island, Sydney, Australia.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
February 21, 2018

