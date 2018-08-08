Photo: Cute coots share a sweet moment

Our photo of the day comes from the watery wilds of Canada.

I'm not sure how "coot" came to mean a foolish or eccentric person – but come to think of it, these two do look a bit like silly old coots. But mostly, they're just sweet as can be. The chick appears to have recently hatched, given its red bill and the rust-colored down around its cute coot face.

Thank you to photographer Tony LePrieur, who took this shot at Frank Lake in Alberta, Canada.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

