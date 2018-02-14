Photo: Cue the Barry White for these sea slug sweethearts

In the words of Cole Porter, "birds do it, bees do it, even educated sea slugs do it"? OK, so maybe Porter was crooning about love, not the curious mating techniques of Nembrotha purpureolineata, and yes that was educated fleas, but still. Love is in the air and with that in mind, here's a glance at how the nudibranch sea slugs do Cole Porter proud.

Thanks to John Turnbull for this great shot, taken at The Steps in Australia's Kurnell Botany Bay National Park.

