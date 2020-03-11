Photo: Cuddly fluff reveals a toxic critter

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

This stinging caterpillar invites petting, but passersby would be advised to keep on walking.

Photographer Andreas Kay identifies this living toupee as a stinging flannel moth caterpillar (Megalopygidae), which actually goes by a number of names. But whatever you call it, just do not touch it. That cuddlesome fur harbors small, extremely toxic spines that stick in one's skin, causing a vicious sting that belies the creature's cute appearance.

