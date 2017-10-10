Photo: Cross fox shows off its unusual beauty

Our stunning photo of the day come from Port au Port, Newfoundland.

While white giraffes and pale moose and snowy peacocks may get all the attention, creatures that are treated to variations on the other end of the spectrum are no less stunning. Case in point? The gorgeous cross fox, like the one shown here photographed by Tony LePrieur in Port au Port, Newfoundland. As opposed to albinism, animals with melanism have an increased amount of black or nearly black pigmentation; the cross fox is a partially melanistic variant of the red fox and boasts a long dark stripe down its back that intersects with another stripe to form a cross over the shoulders.

