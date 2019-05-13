Photo: Crocus and bee, a love story

Our photo of the day comes from Cranbrook, Canada.

You may not realize it, but the crocus is a pretty special blossom for the bee – a relationship which can be seen in this wonderful photo by Tony LePrieur. Crocuses that bloom in the spring are one of the first pollen sources of the year, providing a welcome abundance of food after a long winter, and when the other pollen pickings are slim. Much in the way the appearance of the spring-blooming crocus brings cheer to us humans, I imagine it's somewhat the same for the bees.

