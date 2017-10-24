Photo: Creek tumbles into the sea at this rare tidefall

Our ethereal photo of the day comes from California's Point Reyes National Seashore.

For anyone who can't decide between mountains or the beach, a tidefall might be the answer – it has elements of both. Also known as coastal waterfalls, these rare features, in which a waterfall plunges into the sea, are nothing short of magical.

The otherworldly tidefall shown here, Alamere Falls, is the last hurrah for Alamere Creek and was beautifully photographed by Rollie Rodriguez. Not only is this a rare occurrence of a coastal waterfall in the area, but it requires an 8-mile roundtrip hike to get there ... making an already unique photo even more so.

