Photo: Coyote practices its puppy dog eyes

Our photo of the day comes from Point Reyes National Seashore, California.

Somewhere along the line, the coyote got a bum rap. But hey, it's not their fault that humans took over the landscape and gave Canis latrans little choice but to eke out a living in suburbs and cities! Anyway, in an effort to improve the public relations for these native North American canines, we present the photo above taken by Rick Derevan. Nothing like some puppy dog eyes to help with the public image.

