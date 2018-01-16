Photo: Coyote crosses the frozen river

credit: Rosie/Flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
For this woman, van dwelling is her solution to high rents (Video)
-
2
For this woman, van dwelling is her solution to high rents (Video)
-
3
Coldest inhabited place on Earth gets so cold the thermometer breaks
-
4
The key to success lies in managing one's attention, not time
-
5
Norwegians suffer from desperate shortage of parking, will come to America in droves
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Creeped out by holes? Psychologists reveal fascinating origin of trypophobia
Many people report an aversion to clusters of holes; a new study suggests ...
-
Multifunction and multi-user desk is shared by people and cats
The CATable will keep the cat off the keyboard.
-
Meet the one city in America where cars have been banned since 1898
When cars first began appearing in the late 19th century, some cities moved ...
-
Scotland bans plastic-handled cotton buds
The ban on buds (swabs) is expected to reduce Scotland's marine plastic pollution ...