Photo: Coyote crosses the frozen river

Our photo of the day reveals the rewards of a frigid sunrise.

Photographer Rosie headed out with her camera on a chilly morning of -17 degrees Fahrenheit to take photos of the sunrise. Her valiant efforts won her this gorgeous shot of a coyote crossing the frozen river; bonus points for the beautiful wintry steam rising from the water.

