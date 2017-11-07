Photo: Cormorants in sunset silhouette

credit: Sam McMillan/Flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
These 10 rivers likely the source of millions of tons of ocean plastic
-
2
Solar 'smart' greenhouses produce both clean electricity & food crops
-
3
Zero-waste town's brewery & pub is made with recycled materials
-
4
Advisor to EPA says a little air pollution is good for kids
-
5
San Francisco introduces "Vision Zero" fire trucks
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Posse of octopuses crawls out of the sea and onto the beach
Nearly two dozen swift-armed cephalopods were filmed taking a moonlit stroll on the ...
-
Why we need to talk about reusable menstrual products
The period taboo has gone on long enough. Now it's time we taught ...
-
Four ways that falling back from Daylight Saving Time can kill you
We go through this ridiculous change for no good reason at all, yet ...
-
Quiz: Can you identify these common foods in the wild?
You know what these foods look like once they're processed, but do you ...