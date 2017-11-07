Photo: Cormorants in sunset silhouette

Our lyrical photo of the day comes from Atascadero Lake in California.

As if the silhouetted tree against a setting sun weren't beautiful enough, a few perfectly placed cormorants make the scene all the more intriguing ... even if the ungainly yet elegant aquatic birds were not the initial inspiration. Photographer Sam McMillan writes, "I was looking for the Atascadero Bald Eagle on this evening and had to take a shot of this seen at Atascadero Lake. The Bald Eagle did show but it was to dark to get any images." Bald eagles may be spectacular, but cormorants save the day.

