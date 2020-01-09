Photo: Consider the muskrat

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

This is not the first muskrat photo we have shared taken by Tony LePrieur, and it probably won't be the last. Because look at that sweet baby – as if it just walked about of a Beatrix Potter book. Tony has a great knack for coaxing the cuteness out of these creatures (those hands!) – and we never get tired of them. Obviously a case of muskrat love.

