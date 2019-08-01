Photo: Consider the milkweed seed

Our photo of the day is a study in Mother Nature's exquisite engineering.

The natural world is filled with so much incredible design. Take seeds, for example. They come in all shapes and sizes, each with traits to increase their chances of being planted. In this photo by Flickr photographer Anymouse02, we get a close-up view of the milkweed seeds' secret power: Silky, feathery tufts to keep the seed aloft, letting it waft in the breeze to find new patches of soil to inhabit. Well done, Mother Nature!

