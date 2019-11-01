Photo: Consider the dragonfly

Our photo of the comes from Churuquita Grande, Panama.

Few things are as magical as the flitting-about of dragonflies; they bring to mind garden fairies doing inventory of ponds and meadows. But while their form and presence are impressive, there is so much going on in the details, as can be seen in this fabulous photo taken by Robert Gates in Churuquita Grande, Panama.

Dragonflies and their relatives are ancient, which makes sense given their dinosaurian look. The oldest fossils known come from the Early Permian period, a few hundred million years ago – and include Meganeuropsis permiana, the largest insect known by science, measuring in with a wingspan of 30 inches! More like flying dragon than dragonfly...

