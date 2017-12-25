Photo: Common redpoll brings tidings of joy

Our photo of the day is like a holiday card from Mother Nature.

What a sweet messenger of seasonal cheer, the common redpoll ... looking especially dapper in this photo by Tony LePrieur. These wee finches of the arctic tundra and boreal forest are sweet songsters that travel in busy flocks, making for a cheery scene when they show up – sometimes as far south as the central United States. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology suggests looking for them feeding on catkins in birch trees or visiting feeders in winter.

