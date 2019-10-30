Photo: Common raven shimmers in the sun

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

There is nothing common about the Common Raven, as can be seen here in an image taken by photographer Rick Derevan. Aside from their beauty, ravens are remarkably smart and have served as muse to many. Most famously perhaps, a raven stars in Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" ... even if the bird was initially imagined as a parrot!



"...Then this ebony bird beguiling my sad fancy into smiling,

By the grave and stern decorum of the countenance it wore,

'Though thy crest be shorn and shaven, thou,' I said, 'art sure no craven,

Ghastly grim and ancient Raven wandering from the Nightly shore—

Tell me what thy lordly name is on the Night’s Plutonian shore!'

Quoth the Raven 'Nevermore'..."

