Our photo of the day is a Tasmanian beauty.

Endemic to southern Australia and abundant in Tasmania, the exuberant Common Gurnard Perch (Neosebastes scorpaenoides) looks more regal than common, right? Thank you to #marineexplorer, John Turnbull, for sharing this fancy fish with us.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.