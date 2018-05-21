Photo: Columbian ground squirrel wakes up, says 'hey!'

Our photo of the day comes from Alberta, Canada.

What a face! This delightful shot taken by Tony LePrieur looks like it came straight from a cartoon. Columbian ground squirrels (Urocitellus columbianus) in Alberta, hibernate for as long as 250 days a year in underground burrows. It is for these long periods of rest that the squirrels have earned the nickname "Seven Sleepers," since they hibernate for around seven months.

