Reader's Photos
Photo: Columbian ground squirrel wakes up, says 'hey!'
The way forward is here
Advertisement

Photo: Columbian ground squirrel wakes up, says 'hey!'
1 of 1274
squirrel
credit: Tony LePrieur/Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Alberta, Canada.

What a face! This delightful shot taken by Tony LePrieur looks like it came straight from a cartoon. Columbian ground squirrels (Urocitellus columbianus) in Alberta, hibernate for as long as 250 days a year in underground burrows. It is for these long periods of rest that the squirrels have earned the nickname "Seven Sleepers," since they hibernate for around seven months.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1274
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 21, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved