Photo: Coati hanging out in Costa Rica

If you've ever wanted to climb a tree and get away from it all, let the coati be your muse. These members of the raccoon family are diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, and south-western North America ... and they love to hang out, and even sleep, high in the canopy. Can you blame them? I'd do it too if I wouldn't fall out. Thank you to reader danicho for sharing this shot of inspiration taken at Costa Rica's Reserva Nacional Corcovado!

