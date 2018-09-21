Photo: The cleverness of squirrel feet

Our photo of the day is a lesson in the feats of feet.

Few feet are sweeter than a squirrel's, what with their furry little digits that delicately bring morsels to the mouth. But the feet of a squirrel are also pretty amazing in terms of anatomy. It's thanks to their feet that they are one of the few mammals that can scramble down a tree headfirst. Remarkably, they can swivel their back ankle joints so that their claws are better positioned to support running down a vertical surface. Meanwhile, their perfectly designed paw pads offer just the right amount of friction to provide a great grasp. Plus, yeah, they are just really cute.

Thank you to photographer Robunku for inspiring this glimpse into another little wonder of Mother Nature.

