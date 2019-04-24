Photo: Chrysalis of the confused tigerwing

Our photo of the day comes from somewhere in Brazil.

Did an insect pupa ever look as beautiful as this one, photographed by Jhonatan Faria? It's like a crown jewel! But it makes sense that the journey of a butterfly would come in such fanciful trappings. This particular chrysalis belongs to Mechanitis lysimnia, otherwise known as the confused tigerwing, sweet-oil tiger or lysimnia tigerwing. All in a day's work for the butterfly.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

