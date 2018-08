Our photo of the day features a vermillion flycatcher expressing itself.

Photographer Rick Derevan notes that the vermillion flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus) is a rarity on the central coast of California. It would appear that this one is working hard to make sure nobody misses it.

