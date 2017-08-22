Photo: Chipmunk shows its cute side

Calling this little guy Alvin the Chipmunk, photographer Sam McMillan takes a lot of beautiful and majestic photos of wildlife and nature. But sometimes, cute happens – and what are you gonna do?

He writes of this scene, photographed in California: "While camping at Rancheria Campground at Huntington Lake. Most of my nature photography subjects were chipmunks. The small youngins are very fun and photogenic!" And very fun to feature as our photo of the day.

