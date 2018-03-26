Photo: Chipmunk enjoys a pinecone

Photographer Josefine Stenudd has some beautiful landscape shots of the ever photogenic Arches National Park in Utah – and then there's the chipmunk enjoying a pinecone. Because who can resist that?

Squirrels and chipmunks love the seeds within, and it makes perfect sense, given their high fat, protein and antioxidants; rodents like superfoods too. It's also a good reminder to leave caches of pinecones you might find around your house undisturbed until the weather warms, since they might be a chipmunk or squirrels winter pantry.

