Photo: Chipmunk considers the snack
Chipmunk
credit: Rick Derevan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Moclips, Washington.

Photographer Rick Derevan took this shot of a Townsend's chipmunk (Tamias townsendii) and captioned it, "I'll have a snack, thanks." If you look closely, the chipmunk looks downright gleeful about the situation!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

November 26, 2019

