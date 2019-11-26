Photo: Chipmunk considers the snack

Our photo of the day comes from Moclips, Washington.

Photographer Rick Derevan took this shot of a Townsend's chipmunk (Tamias townsendii) and captioned it, "I'll have a snack, thanks." If you look closely, the chipmunk looks downright gleeful about the situation!

