Photo: Cheeky chipmunk cherishes the cherries

Our photo of the day is a lesson in stuffing one's cheeks.

Lucky photographer Elise Marks has the good fortune to share her backyard with this dapper little chipmunk. Elise writes: "The little Chipmunk who lives in my garden, has been eating the cherries off my cherry bushes. Here you can see it stuffing its cheeks."

Cheeks stuffed with cherries? Living the dream, little chipmunk, living the dream...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

