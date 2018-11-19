Photo: Cerro Torre rises to the sky

Our photo of the day comes from Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.

Jutting out of South America's Southern Patagonian Ice Field, at 10,262 feet (3,128 meters), Cerro Torre – captured here by photographer Rollie Rodriguez – is the highest peak of a four mountain chain. This iconic mountain is as well known for its beauty as its difficulty to climb. Aside from the fact that it appears to basically be just straight up, the weather is unpredictable and the ice often rises up into a mushroom on top, making it even more inaccessible.

In Into Thin Air, Jon Krakauer mentions the famed peak, writing: "I'd scaled a frightening, mile-high spike of vertical and overhanging granite called Cerro Torre; buffeted by hundred-knot winds, plastered with frangible atmospheric rime, it was once (though no longer) thought to be the world's hardest mountain."

But a delight to admire from here.

