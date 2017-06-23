Photo: Caterpillar's eyespots give predators pause

Nature shows its sly side with the fake eyes of a saddleback's tuckus.

Playing muse to every teacher who warned of eyes in the back of their head, the stinging saddleback caterpillar (Acharia stimulea) has strategically placed eyespots on it backside. While the eyes won't allow the caterpillar to actually see what's behind it, the idea is to intimidate predators. Who knew caterpillars could be so cunning?

