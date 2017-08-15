Photo: The caterpillar who thought it was a leaf

In which a caterpillar shows yet another fabulous display of mimicry.

Who would have ever guessed that larvae could be so sly? But sure enough, the caterpillar turns out to be a master of disguise. Whether taking on the form of a scary snake or a simple leaf – like this one here photographed by Andreas Kay in Tamandua Reserva Flores, Ecuador – these bundles of protein have devised all manner of clever ways to avoid becoming dinner. Mother Nature never fails to amaze!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

