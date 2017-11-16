Photo: Caterpillar impersonates plant

Nobody ever said it was easy being a caterpillar. They have the misfortune of being high in protein and rather defenseless – making them an easy dinner target for other animals. But with this in mind, many have evolved various means of protection, like developing elaborate camouflage. Case in point: the is-it-an-insect-or-is-is-a-plant saturniid moth caterpillar shown here in a wonderful photo taken by Andreas Kay in Ecuador. Where's the caterpillar?

