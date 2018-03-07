Photo: Caroline loves sunshine and long-legged flies

Our photo of the day features a charming lizard on a palm frond.

"This is Caroline," photographer Bob Peterson writes, "She loves sunshine, long-legged flies, cabbage palm trees and the color green." (But does she like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain?)

Her details: Carolina anole (Anolis carolinensis) on cabbage palm frond at Munyon Island, North Palm Beach, Florida (part of John D. MacArthur Beach State Park).

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

