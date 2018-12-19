Photo: Carijoa coral is a vision of snowflakes

Our photo of the day delivers a bit of winter reverie from the waters of Australia.

Photographer John Turnbull describes this beautiful photo of snowy Carijoa octocoral (shot in the waters at Bare Island, Australia) as a "successful symbiosis." He writes:



"The orange stem of carijoa is actually a coating of encrusting sponge which lives in a symbiotic relationship with the coral. It is thought that the toxic sponge protects the coral's stem from predators, and in return the coral provides a home for the sponge. This is a very successful relationship."

In other words: Sponge and coral, BFFs.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.